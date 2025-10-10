Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav: Only Rs 10.8 crore spent for Narsipatnam medical college

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of massive corruption in medical college projects, and obstructing the State development.

Speaking at a BJP event in Vijayawada on Thursday, Yadav alleged that Jagan’s administration siphoned off Rs 100 crore per medical college as commissions from contractors, inflating project costs from Rs 400 crore to Rs 500-600 crore without acquiring private land.

He claimed that only 18% of the planned medical college constructions were completed in four years, funded entirely by Central resources, with no State funds allocated.

He slammed Jagan for opposing the coalition government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for new medical colleges, which aims to enhance healthcare and educational opportunities. He highlighted that the YSRCP regime had allotted 50% of seats in government medical colleges to private quota, undermining poor students’ aspirations.

The Health Minister emphasised that the PPP model, successfully implemented globally and in States like Karnataka, would add 220 medical seats (110 government, 110 private), benefiting students. He dismissed Jagan’s Narsipatnam tour as a political stunt to mislead the public, noting that only Rs 10.8 crore of the Rs 500 crore sanctioned for Narsipatnam medical college was spent.