Jagan Mohan Reddy’s record on medical education front nil: TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao has released an open letter highlighting alleged discrepancies in the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s approach to medical education, and defending the coalition government’s implementation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Palla on Thursday said the PPP framework adopted by the current government aims to expand access to quality medical education in Andhra Pradesh, while pointing out that the previous YSRCP regime had introduced private quota allotments in government medical colleges.

He cited Government Orders 107, 108, and 133, which allotted 50% of seats in government medical colleges to private quota. “The coalition government is now operationalising the same policy under the PPP mode with transparency, for the benefit of students,” he noted. During Jagan’s tenure, not a single rupee from the State exchequer was spent on medical colleges’ construction, with the Rs 1,550 crore utilised coming entirely from Central funds, Palla said.