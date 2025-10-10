Mohan Babu University case: Andhra Pradesh HC tells APHERMC to upload order

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has instructed the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) to upload the court’s interim orders on its official website regarding the Mohan Babu University (MBU) case.

Justice K Srinivas Reddy issued these directives on Thursday while addressing a supplementary petition filed by MBU. The hearing of the main case has been adjourned to October 14.

The APHERMC had previously recommended to the State government on September 17 to revoke the recognition of Mohan Babu University, located in Rangampeta of Tirupati district. The commission also advised refunding Rs 26.17 crore allegedly over-collected from students and transferring the university’s administrative responsibilities to the Vice-Chancellor/Registrar of Sri Venkateswara University.

Challenging these recommendations, MBU’s Registrar filed a petition in the High Court to quash the APHERMC’s proceedings.

On September 26, the High Court issued interim orders staying the implementation of APHERMC’s recommendations, including the cancellation of the university’s recognition, the refund of `26.17 crore, and the transfer of administrative duties.

However, MBU raised objections, alleging that APHERMC uploaded the proceedings recommending the cancellation of its recognition on its official website, despite the court’s interim stay.