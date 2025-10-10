NTR Collector orders strict vigil on Diwali firecracker sales

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has ordered strict surveillance on the storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, warning that violations will attract strict action, including license cancellation, shop seizure, and filing of cases.

Citing a past incident at the Gymkhana Grounds, where inadequate safety measures during firecracker sales led to a fire accident, causing two deaths, the Collector urged officials to take preventive measures to avoid a recurrence.

The Collector conducted a video conference on Thursday with officials from various departments to ensure supervision of firecracker sales and storage across the district.

He pointed out that the high demand during the festival may prompt sellers to engage in illegal stockpiling and unauthorized sales and emphasised the need for comprehensive inspections and strict enforcement of regulations.

Authorities were directed to regulate temporary firecracker sale outlets, ensuring that all shops obtain prior licenses from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Fire safety measures, including the installation of fire extinguishers and firefighting equipment, must be in place at all sales points.

The Collector instructed that shops maintain a minimum distance of three meters from each other, should not face each other directly, and must be located at least 50 meters away from residential areas, with a maximum of 50 shops permitted in one cluster. Firecracker imports and exports should occur during lower traffics, and shops exceeding licensed stock limits will face strict action.