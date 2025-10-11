Andhra Cabinet okays Rs 1.27 lakh crore projects cleared by SIPB

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat, approved investment proposals worth `1.27 lakh crore cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) and several other key development projects.

The Council of Ministers sanctioned the allocation of 480 acres to Raiden Infotech India, a subsidiary of Google, to establish Artificial Intelligence-powered data centres at three locations, including two in Visakhapatnam district and one in Anakapalli district, with an investment of ` 87,520 crore. The project is expected to provide direct employment to 200 people and indirect employment to thousands.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of the Raj Bhavan (Governor’s residential complex), including the Governor’s Mansion, Assembly Darbar Hall, Governor’s Office, and quarters for officials and staff, at an estimated cost of `212.22 crore in the Amaravati Government Complex.

In a move to improve governance, the Cabinet cleared the reclassification of Gram Panchayats.

Under the proposal, 7,244 Gram Panchayat clusters will be abolished, and 13,351 Gram Panchayats will become independent units. Panchayats will be categorised into Special Grade, Grade I, Grade II, and Grade III based on population and income.

The Cabinet approved construction of four-star hotels in Amaravati, a luxury resort in Araku Valley, a three-star hotel in Srisailam, and a convention centre in Kakinada.

Proposals for solar energy and pumped storage projects in Anantapur, Vizianagaram, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts, as well as food processing units in Kurnool, Eluru, and Chittoor districts, were also cleared.

Additionally, JSW Industrial Park Limited’s proposal to establish a private mega industrial park on 1,166 acres in S. Kota mandal, Vizianagaram district, with an investment of `531 crore, received Cabinet approval. The multi-utility MSME park is expected to generate 45,000 jobs.