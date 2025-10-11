Andhra to get three new AYUSH medical colleges

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has announced that two new Ayurvedic medical colleges will come up at Dharmavaram and Kakinada, while a Unani medical college will be established in Rayalaseema, each built at a cost of `70 crore. The Centre has also sanctioned `52.35 crore for six 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals in Srikakulam, Prakasam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR, Guntur, and Tirupati districts. He addressed the gathering on Friday at Dr NTR University during the event organised by the University on Mental Health Day on the university campus.

The AYUSH sector in Andhra Pradesh is set for a major expansion with the Centre approving `166 crore for the current financial year and a total of `248.89 crore sanctioned over the past two years. The funds will support the construction of three new AYUSH medical colleges and integrated hospitals across six districts.

Additionally, `49.76 crore has been approved for upgrading 276 AYUSH dispensaries, including the reconstruction of 90 health centres and development of 60 new buildings. A `23 crore allocation was made for a 100-bed Government Naturopathy and Yoga College in Visakhapatnam, which will begin admissions in 2026-27.

Minister Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unprecedented funding and lauded AYUSH Commissioner Dinesh Kumar for his efforts in securing approvals. He said the double-engine government’s commitment has enabled record investments in AYUSH infrastructure, paving the way for improved medical education, research, and traditional healthcare access across the state.