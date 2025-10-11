Andhra University postpones combined convocation again; students express frustration over repeated delays

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University has once again postponed its 91st and 92nd combined convocation, which was originally scheduled to be held on October 15.

The event, initially planned for December 2023, had already been rescheduled once to October, making this the second postponement, a move that has allegedly disappointed many graduates.

The repeated deferment has caused significant inconvenience, particularly for students who had made travel arrangements well in advance. Graduates, postgraduates, and PhD scholars living abroad had planned visits with their families, only to face last-minute disruptions.

Many have expressed frustration on social media over the lack of clarity and short notice. A PhD scholar based in Dubai shared on LinkedIn that the postponement caused both emotional and financial strain. “Having booked flights and accommodation months in advance, the non-refundable costs and sudden change disrupted careful planning,” he wrote.

Another postgraduate, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the repeated rescheduling reflected a lack of consideration for students’ efforts. “Most of us are still awaiting to collect our degrees at the convocation because it is an important milestone. Being postponed twice is humiliating and disappointing, especially for those travelling from other States or countries,” the student said.