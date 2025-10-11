Key accused in spurious liquor case held at Gannavaram Airport

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case, Excise and Prohibition officials reportedly arrested Addepalli Janardhan Rao, the prime accused, at Gannavaram Airport on his return from South Africa on Friday.

Rao, listed as A1 in the case, had fled abroad on September 24, and released a video denying any links between local TDP leaders and the spurious liquor racket. He had promised to cooperate with the investigating authorities after his return from abroad.

Excise officials arrested Rao’s brother Jaganmohan Rao, who allegedly assisted him in running the illicit liquor racket.

Investigation revealed that Rao and his aide Raju had rented a house in Mulakalacheruvu of Annamayya district, where they manufactured illicit liquor. Spurious liquor worth `1.75 crore was seized in Excise raids.

The racket extended to Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district, where a bottling unit for spurious liquor was unearthed. Machinery, spirit, and packaging materials were seized, and a bar owned by Rao was sealed.

Additionally, the officials found a distribution centre behind ANR Bar in Ibrahimpatnam to supply illicit liquor to outlets.

Preliminary probe has revealed that Rao had run the entire network with the assistance of his brother and locals.

The investigating team is said to be probing the financial trail, examining how the illicit racket was funded, and the involvement of local political leaders.