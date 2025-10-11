Light to moderate rain forecast across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in multiple districts on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, a surface circulation extending up to 0.9 km above sea level is influencing weather patterns in North Andhra and surrounding areas.

The affected districts include Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

The authority has urged residents to exercise caution during rainfall, particularly avoiding standing under trees during thunderstorms and lightning to prevent accidents.

The public is advised to remain vigilant.

On Friday evening, significant rainfall was recorded across several areas by 5 pm.

Konaseema district reported 46 mm of rainfall, Malikipuram 36.2 mm, Narsingolu in Prakasam district 27 mm, D. Polavaram in Kakinada district 25.5 mm, and Ambajipeta in Konaseema district 21.7 mm.

APSDMA emphasised the need for preparedness and safety measures by the officials to mitigate risks associated with the expected weather conditions.