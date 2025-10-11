Make PM Modi’s meet on GST successful: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh requested the people’s representatives and officials to work in coordination for the successful conduct of the ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ public meeting to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16.
The Ministers’ Committee endorsed the task of supervising the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s meeting met at the residence of Lokesh in Undavalli on Friday.
Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Satya Kumar Yadav and Vangalapudi Anitha, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, officials including Peeyush Kumar, Babu A and Karthikeya Mishra attended the meeting.
After landing at the helipad arranged at Sunnipenta on October, the Prime Minister will proceed to Srisailam by road. After having Darshan of Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy, Modi will arrive at the ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ public meeting venue at Nannuru Raaga Mayuri Green Hills near Kurnool.
Along with Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Lokesh will address the public meeting.
Later, Modi will leave for Delhi from Orvakal airport.
While discussing the arrangements for Modi’s meeting, the Ministers committee discussed the campaigns and awareness programmes over ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ being organised across the State.
The officials informed that as many as 98,985 awareness programmes on ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ conducted across the State so far. The events were organised at educational institutions, hospitals, commercial establishments, MSMEs and farmers centres.
Saying that essay writing, elocution and painting competitions were orgnaised to students on ‘Super GST - Super Savings’, the officials said that 22,500 awareness programmes were organised at hospitals explaining about the benefits with the GST reforms.
Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said that there is a tremendous rise in sales in the automobile sector after the GST reforms came into force. Saying that the State recorded more than 33% rise in sales in the automobile sector, he said there is an increase in sale of luxury cars because of removing the cess.