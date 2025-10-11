Make PM Modi’s meet on GST successful: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh requested the people’s representatives and officials to work in coordination for the successful conduct of the ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ public meeting to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16.

The Ministers’ Committee endorsed the task of supervising the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s meeting met at the residence of Lokesh in Undavalli on Friday.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Satya Kumar Yadav and Vangalapudi Anitha, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, officials including Peeyush Kumar, Babu A and Karthikeya Mishra attended the meeting.

After landing at the helipad arranged at Sunnipenta on October, the Prime Minister will proceed to Srisailam by road. After having Darshan of Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy, Modi will arrive at the ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ public meeting venue at Nannuru Raaga Mayuri Green Hills near Kurnool.

Along with Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Lokesh will address the public meeting.

Later, Modi will leave for Delhi from Orvakal airport.

While discussing the arrangements for Modi’s meeting, the Ministers committee discussed the campaigns and awareness programmes over ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ being organised across the State.