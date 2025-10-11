Navy commissions ‘Trinetra’ Static Firing Facility in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Static Firing Facility ‘Trinetra’ at Naval Station Bheemunipatnam on Friday.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, presided over the commissioning ceremony.

The facility has been indigenously designed and developed, aimed at enhancing self-reliance in the testing of naval weapon systems. By reducing dependence on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for life extension, the facility ensures the sustained operational capability of naval armament.

‘Trinetra’ will enable detailed scientific assessment of the combat-readiness of naval weapon systems. It is equipped to capture and record key performance parameters of missiles, rockets, and related systems, thereby supporting reliability and precision in achieving operational objectives.

Officials stated that the commissioning of this facility represents a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s weapon testing infrastructure. It strengthens the Navy’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat by promoting indigenous capabilities in defence technology. The facility is expected to support ongoing and future naval projects, providing the Navy with the ability to test and validate weapon systems.