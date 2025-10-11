Seaports, airports driving Andhra growth: CM Naidu

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that ports and airports are propelling the State toward comprehensive economic growth.

He inaugurated several projects of the Vishwasamudra group at Edagali village in Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district on Friday.

The CM launched the Ethanol Plant, Nanda Gokulam Life School, ‘Save the Bull’, and ‘Power of Bull’ projects, and also interacted with the students of Nanda Gokulam Life School.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Nellore district has been witnessing large-scale development with key infrastructure and industrial projects.

He also explained that the Krishnapatnam, Ramayapatnam, and Dugarajapatnam ports will play a crucial role in the district’s progress, while the Dagadarthi Airport will be operational soon.

The upcoming BPCL Greenfield Refinery and Kribhco Green Energy Plant will further strengthen the region’s industrial base, added Naid.

“Nellore is emerging as a key contributor to the state’s economic development. We are also giving equal priority to irrigation projects like Somasila and Kandaleru, which together hold 150 TMC of water, ensuring no scarcity in the future. Every project should not only contribute to economic growth but also benefit the environment,” Naidu emphasised.

The Chief Minister further said that Andhra Pradesh is set to witness massive future investments.

“Visakhapatnam is already attracting large-scale industrial investments. The Cabinet has approved Google’s proposal to set up a Data Center in Vizag - a historic `88,000 crore investment, one of the largest in the country. Our youth are now being trained to develop algorithms for Artificial Intelligence. By 2047, India will become the world’s No. 1 economy, and Andhra Pradesh will be the leading state in the nation,” Chandrababu Naidu said.