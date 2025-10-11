Seaports, airports driving Andhra growth: CM Naidu

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that ports and airports are propelling the State toward comprehensive economic growth.
He inaugurated several projects of the Vishwasamudra group at Edagali village in Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district on Friday.
The CM launched the Ethanol Plant, Nanda Gokulam Life School, ‘Save the Bull’, and ‘Power of Bull’ projects, and also interacted with the students of Nanda Gokulam Life School.
Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Nellore district has been witnessing large-scale development with key infrastructure and industrial projects.
He also explained that the Krishnapatnam, Ramayapatnam, and Dugarajapatnam ports will play a crucial role in the district’s progress, while the Dagadarthi Airport will be operational soon.
The upcoming BPCL Greenfield Refinery and Kribhco Green Energy Plant will further strengthen the region’s industrial base, added Naid.
“Nellore is emerging as a key contributor to the state’s economic development. We are also giving equal priority to irrigation projects like Somasila and Kandaleru, which together hold 150 TMC of water, ensuring no scarcity in the future. Every project should not only contribute to economic growth but also benefit the environment,” Naidu emphasised.
The Chief Minister further said that Andhra Pradesh is set to witness massive future investments.
“Visakhapatnam is already attracting large-scale industrial investments. The Cabinet has approved Google’s proposal to set up a Data Center in Vizag - a historic `88,000 crore investment, one of the largest in the country. Our youth are now being trained to develop algorithms for Artificial Intelligence. By 2047, India will become the world’s No. 1 economy, and Andhra Pradesh will be the leading state in the nation,” Chandrababu Naidu said.
The Chief Minister praised the Chinta Sashidhar Foundation for undertaking three socially impactful initiatives - farmers’ and environmental welfare, livestock conservation, and quality education through Nanda Gokulam Life School.
The ethanol plant, established over 24 acres, has a production capacity of 200 kilolitres of ethanol per day. The facility procures over 15,000 tonnes of damaged rice, husk, and agricultural residues from local farmers, providing them with a new source of income while contributing to the nation’s clean energy goals.
He also appreciated the Foundation’s Nanda Gokulam Life School for offering high-quality education to talented yet economically underprivileged students. “The concept of giving back to society, not just through money but by providing meaningful support, is what real development stands for,” he added.
MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Beeda Mastan Rao, MLAs Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, and others were present.