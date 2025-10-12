AP Home Minister Anitha lauds police for swiftly resolving Ambedkar statue case

TIRUPATI: State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Saturday commended the police for swiftly resolving the case involving the burning of the Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Devalampeta in Vedurukuppam mandal during her one-day tour of Chittoor district.
The Minister participated in a solidarity programme at the site, garlanding the newly constructed Ambedkar statue and addressing the gathering. She accused political opponents of attempting to obstruct development and incite communal hatred, calling it deplorable that a leader who secured constitutional rights for Dalits was being used for political gain.
Anitha clarified that the fire was an act of personal vendetta, stating that a shop beneath the statue had been deliberately set ablaze.
She alleged that certain groups had misrepresented the incident to gain political mileage by falsely implicating the Dalit community.
“The district police successfully cracked the case using modern technology,” she said, warning that severe action would be taken against anyone committing such acts out of envy for the government’s popularity. She urged the Dalit community to remain united and assured that stringent measures would be taken to prevent similar incidents in future.
She also highlighted the government’s swift response in the Chittoor gang rape case. “The credit for bringing the accused to justice belongs to us,” she said, stressing that action would be taken seriously regardless of who commits the crime.
Issuing a stern warning to YSRCP leaders, Anitha said, “You engaged in rowdyism for the five years when your party was in power. You will not be allowed to behave in the same manner now. Those who break the law will face notices, cases and arrests.”
Commenting on the recent fake liquor case near Mulakalacheruvu in Thamballapalle constituency, the Minister said, “The government is taking stringent action. Party leaders accused in the case have been suspended, cases are being registered as per law, and an investigation is underway.” She added, “Those seen in the manufacturing of fake liquor are not the real culprits. Those who conspired behind the scenes will soon be exposed. We will unravel the conspiracy behind it.”
Chittoor MP D Prasad Rao, MLAs GD Nellore Thomas, Puthalapattu Murali Mohan, Madakasira MS Raju, Sullurpeta Nelavala Vijayashree, former MLA Gandhi, SC Corporation Director Yugandhar, and district TDP president CR Rajan accompanied the Minister. Chittoor district police deployed additional personnel as a precaution, while District Collector Sumit Kumar and SP Tushar Dudi briefed the Minister about the incident.