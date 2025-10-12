Boat services resume to Papikondalu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : After a three-month suspension due to floods, boat tours to Papikondalu on the Godavari river resumed on Saturday following the green signal from the Ministry of Water Resources.

The tours had been halted since July 11 owing to rising water levels, but with the level receding to around 29 metres near the Polavaram project spillway, officials have permitted operations from October 11.

Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector issued the orders after receiving reports from technical and irrigation experts. Assistant Engineer Bhaskar said the much-awaited cruises have restarted, with 15 boats operating from Gandipochamma Ammavari Temple.

A new high-capacity boat is also awaiting final approval.