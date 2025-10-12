CM Naidu enquires about health condition of students over food poisoning incident at BC Boys Hostel in Anaparru

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed serious concern over the food poisoning incident at the BC Boys Hostel in Anaparru of Pedanandipadu mandal in Guntur district and enquired about the health condition of students during a review meeting with BC Welfare Minister S Savitha and officials on Saturday.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 24 students were admitted to Guntur General Hospital and one student was in the ICU. Later, the student was shifted to AIIMS Mangalagiri.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred due to food poisoning, and food samples have been sent for laboratory testing.

The Chief Minister directed officials not to discharge any student until they fully recover.

He assured parents that there is no need to worry, as the government will take full responsibility for their children’s treatment.