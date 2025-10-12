Dy CM Pawan hails power of women at book launch event

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan underscored the supremacy and strength of Indian women, asserting that Indian culture and Dharma have always upheld the dignity and power of womanhood. He was speaking at the launch of the Telugu translation of the novel Swallowing the Sun by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on Saturday.

The Telugu version of the book, Ame Suryudini Kabalinchindi, was translated by senior journalist A. Krishna Rao. The event was attended by Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, MLA Mandali Buddhaprasad, author Kuppili Padma, and EMSCO Publishers Chairman Vijay Kumar, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan said, “Women’s power is extraordinary. It is so intense that it can even swallow the Sun if it wishes. The place given to women in Indian Dharma and culture is supreme. Reading books helps us develop mental strength and maturity. Every book opens a new dimension of life and thinking.”

He said he was deeply inspired by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri’s writing, which portrays the strength of modern Indian women through the character Malathi. “Her writing reflects the courage, intellect, and resilience of women. The title itself arouses curiosity and represents the fire within women,” he observed.