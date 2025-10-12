From prison cells to exam halls: Inmates’ inspiring journey

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Many inmates undergoing sentences in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail are making efforts to improve their skills and educational qualifications through Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. Some have completed their 10th class, intermediate, degree, and PG courses.

Special classrooms have been set up within the prison for them. Three teachers have also been appointed to teach the inmates daily.

Central Prison Superintendent S Rahul said that from 1994 to 2023-24, a total of 25 batches were conducted, with 470 inmates participating. Of these, 242 successfully passed the final examinations.

While earlier only a few pursued post-graduate courses, now around 40 inmates are showing interest. Up to the last academic year, 1,369 inmates had enrolled for degree courses, with 930 passing their final exams.

The 36th batch will begin soon. Currently, 13 inmates are in their first year, 24 in the second year, and 26 in third year.

Special Prison for Women Superintendent Vasantha Kumari Chetty said that since 2008, women inmates have been provided an opportunity to pursue education through distance mode. She said that so far, 10 batches have completed their courses. A total of 66 women enrolled for BA through distance education, although some dropped out due to various reasons. Out of these, 32 took the final examinations, and two have completed their post-graduation.

Recently, life convict D Nagaraja Kumari, who completed her degree in 2021-24, secured top marks and received a gold medal from the university. Nagaraja Kumari (50), who was convicted in 2020 for the murder of her co-daughter-in-law and spent five years in prison, has achieved a milestone.