Minister Lokesh to lay stone for data centre today

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone for Sify’s AI Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The project, being developed by Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed Sify Technologies, marks a significant step in positioning Visakhapatnam as a major data centre hub in the country.

The `1,500-crore project will be developed in two phases on 3.6 acres of land allotted by the State government.

Once operational, it is expected to generate over 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The 50 MW AI-based Edge Data Center, along with the Open Cable Landing Station, will strengthen the digital infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh by improving submarine cable connectivity, and expanding AI computing capabilities. The new CLS is expected to serve as a strategic landing point, enabling faster data transmission between India and Southeast Asian countries.