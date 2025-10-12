New mobile app to detect spurious liquor soon: CM Chandrababu Naidu

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the State government will soon launch a new mobile application to detect spurious liquor bottles, enabling users to scan holograms on bottles to verify authenticity instantly.

Virtually inaugurating the Smart Street Vending Market at Mypadu gate in Nellore on Saturday, he lauded the innovative initiative that provides 120 modern shops constructed using 30 modular containers at a cost of `7 crore, giving long-term stability to small street vendors.

Speaking to beneficiaries via video conference, the Chief Minister said, “Many of you have struggled for over 18 years as street vendors. Today, you have got your own modern shops to do business with dignity and stability.”

He commended Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, MEPMA, and the Nellore Municipal Corporation for conceptualising and executing this project, which includes amenities like Wi-Fi and rooftop seating.

The Chief Minister announced that similar smart vending markets will soon be set up in other regions of the State.

“This initiative has brought Diwali early for the people of Nellore,” he said, reiterating his commitment to empowering women and differently-abled persons through transparent allotment of shops.

Medical colleges will be ready within two years under PPP model: Naidu

One lakh DWCRA women will be trained and supported to become entrepreneurs under the new livelihood programme, he said.

Women who got the shops expressed immense joy, and thanked the government for transforming their lives.

Responding to criticism of the PPP model to set up new medical colleges, he said, “The new model will provide top-quality treatment, and add 110 medical seats for poor students. Why the YSRCP raised objection to the PPP model when it helps provide free medical care to the poor?” he asked.