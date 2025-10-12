PHC doctors relay hunger strike enters seventh day in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centre Doctors Association (APPHCDA) continued its relay hunger strike for the seventh consecutive day, responding to the statewide ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call. The protest, aimed at pressing the government to address longstanding issues faced by PHC doctors, gained further momentum on Saturday with a round table meeting of allied healthcare and contract employee associations.

The meeting, held at Dharna Chowk, saw participation from a wide spectrum of associations. All associations extended support to the PHC doctors’ stir, and resolved to wear black badges from Monday at all PHCs to show solidarity.

The associations warned that if the government failed to respond promptly, they would intensify the protest through lunch-hour demonstrations and coordinated joint action programs.

Dr Kishore, State general secretary of APPHCDA, reiterated that the strike would continue until the doctors’ basic rights are ensured. “We urge the government to honour its assurances,” he said.

Dr Gopinath, joint secretary, clarified that the protest targets certain policies, not the government, asserting that the demands involve the implementation of previously promised measures.