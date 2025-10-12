Private medical colleges back ASHA strike in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Private Medical and Dental Colleges Management Association (APPMDCMA) has extended its support to the ongoing strike by the Andhra Pradesh Super Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA), warning that private medical colleges may join the agitation if the government fails to resolve the pending issues soon.

In a letter addressed to the CEO of Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, APPMDCMA General Secretary Dr Ganni Kasimbi stated that all 15 medical colleges under the association are facing problems similar to those raised by ASHA.

Dr Kasimbi noted that although the member colleges have decided not to participate in the strike immediately due to ongoing postgraduate and undergraduate university examinations, they fully support the cause of ASHA.

He further cautioned that if the issues remain unresolved, the medical colleges would be “forced to join the strike” until a satisfactory solution is reached.

The association’s support adds weight to the ongoing agitation, as private medical and dental colleges play a key role in healthcare delivery and medical education across the State.

The ASHA strike, which has been continuing over demands related to delayed payments and other operational issues under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, has already affected services in several hospitals.

The potential participation of private medical colleges in the strike is expected to intensify pressure on the state government to intervene and address the grievances.