Special children spread light through craftwork in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: At Prajwal Vani Welfare Society in Visakhapatnam, rows of handmade clay diyas line the tables, are painted, packed, and ready for sale. Each diya has been shaped and coloured by specially-abled or down syndrome or autistic children as part of the Visakha Kushideep Project, an initiative that brings skill training and self-reliance to the centre of Diwali preparations.

Started in 2013, the project involves children with various disabilities who are trained to make diyas, candles, and decorative items during the festive season.

This year, they have completed 2,000 diyas, including 1,000 candle diyas, with an additional focus on elephant-shaped and chimney-style diyas, designed to be used even after the festival ends.

“Every year, people throw away diyas after Diwali,” said Suchitra, founder of the society. “So this time, we made elephant shaped diyas that can be kept as decorative items. Chimney diyas also serve the same purpose. We want the work of these children to stay in people’s homes.”

The children are trained not just in making the diyas, but also in painting them using red, green, and blue colours.

These colours are deliberately chosen. For children with Down syndrome, they support better visual recognition and help them understand, sort, and count diyas. The training also includes basic handling of money and customer interaction.

A formal request has been sent to CMR Central to allot a stall where the children can sell the diyas directly to buyers. Prices range from `50 to `350. The money earned goes to the children, many of whom make their own small purchases during Dhanteras, a part of the process that builds confidence and ownership.