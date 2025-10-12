YSRCP demand CBI probe into fake liquor scam in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the YSRCP have alleged that the spurious liquor mafia in Andhra Pradesh has expanded under the direct protection of the ruling TDP-JSP-BJP government.

Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi demanded an immediate CBI inquiry into the fake liquor scam, holding Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for endangering public lives and running a politically protected liquor mafia.

Speaking in Nellore, Kakani said the ruling party has been caught red-handed in the fake liquor scandal, and instead of facing the truth, Chandrababu Naidu is desperately trying to divert public attention by branding the arrested TDP leaders as “YSRCP coverts.” He questioned why Naidu gave a TDP ticket to Jayachandra Reddy in 2024.