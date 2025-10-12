YSRCP leader Botcha facing life threat from Jagan, alleges TDP State president Palla

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao has said that YSRCP senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana is facing life threat from former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Palla said that the coalition government will provide the required security to Botcha.

As Botcha himself announced that he is facing a life threat, the government will provide him with security, Palla said. Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters near Mangalagiri on Saturday, Palla said, “Going by the statements of Botcha, it was understood that he is facing a life threat from his party president Jagan.

As Botcha earned a good name in his role as the Leader of the Opposition in the Council, we are assuming that he is being targeted by Jagan, because the latter is known for eliminating the persons earning fame within his party. Murder of Vivekananda Reddy is evident to prove the attitude of Jagan.”

He said that while the coalition government is focusing on development of the State with Vision 2047, Jagan, out of fear about his future, is trying to obstruct the progress of the State and conspiring to stop the flow of investments into the State.