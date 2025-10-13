All set for APCRDA building inauguration today

VIJAYAWADA : Amaravati is set to witness the formal inauguration of the State’s most advanced administrative complex, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Headquarters, which also houses the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and allied wings. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the complex at 9.54 am on Monday.

The impressive G+7 structure stands on a 4.32-acre site near the Seed Axis Road at the E3-N11 junction, Rayapudi, and marks a major milestone in the development of Amaravati as a world-class capital city.

Built with modern architectural design and sustainable construction features, the complex will serve as a central hub for planning, governance, and monitoring of urban development across the State.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, who inspected the complex on Sunday, reviewed the arrangements for its inauguration.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress and readiness of the facility, describing it as “a symbol of efficient administration and modern infrastructure that reflects the vision of the Chief Minister for Amaravati.”

Initiated in 2017, the project was conceived to provide a state-of-the-art office space for APCRDA, Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), and other municipal wings.