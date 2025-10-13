All set for APCRDA building inauguration today

VIJAYAWADA : Amaravati is set to witness the formal inauguration of the State’s most advanced administrative complex, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Headquarters, which also houses the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and allied wings. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the complex at 9.54 am on Monday.
The impressive G+7 structure stands on a 4.32-acre site near the Seed Axis Road at the E3-N11 junction, Rayapudi, and marks a major milestone in the development of Amaravati as a world-class capital city.
Built with modern architectural design and sustainable construction features, the complex will serve as a central hub for planning, governance, and monitoring of urban development across the State.
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, who inspected the complex on Sunday, reviewed the arrangements for its inauguration.
He expressed satisfaction with the progress and readiness of the facility, describing it as “a symbol of efficient administration and modern infrastructure that reflects the vision of the Chief Minister for Amaravati.”
Initiated in 2017, the project was conceived to provide a state-of-the-art office space for APCRDA, Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), and other municipal wings.
Executed by KPC Projects Ltd, the complex includes the main building and four Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs), with a total built-up area exceeding 4.7 lakh sq ft.
Officials informed TNIE that the main building alone spans 3,07,326 sq ft, featuring a dedicated chamber for the MA&UD Minister, offices for key departments, and an Integrated Command and Control Centre.
This advanced facility will enable real-time monitoring of the Capital City’s digital twin, land pooling activities, construction progress, and public grievance redressal through the Parishkaram platform.
A major highlight of the building is its Experience Centre, which presents Amaravati’s heritage, progress, and futuristic vision through immersive displays, and interactive technologies.
The complex also offers ample parking for 170 four-wheelers and 170 two-wheelers, green landscaped zones, and modern facility management systems.
Setting a new benchmark in sustainability, the APCRDA Project Office has earned the EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certificate from Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), part of the World Bank Group, recognising its achievements in energy efficiency (44% savings), water conservation (66%), and low-carbon construction (28% reduction in embodied carbon).
The inauguration will officially operationalise all Municipal Department-related offices from this integrated complex on Monday, marking a significant step toward efficient, technology-driven urban governance in Andhra Pradesh.