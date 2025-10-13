Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM unveils Excise Safety App with geo-tagging

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the AP Excise Safety App on Sunday evening, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at curbing counterfeit liquor and enhancing oversight of the liquor production, distribution, and sales ecosystem.

The app introduces a robust mechanism to ensure transparency by mandating the scanning of liquor bottles at retail outlets before any transaction.

Advanced measures like geo-tagging and geo-fencing have been incorporated to track each liquor bottle.

Consumers can now access critical information, including the manufacturing date, time, batch number, traceability, and certification, directly through the app.

Naidu demonstrated the app’s functionality, underscoring its role in creating a transparent and accountable liquor supply chain. He highlighted that the system prevents liquor meant for one shop from being diverted to another, ensuring stringent monitoring.

SIT to probe spurious liquor scam

CM Naidu forms SIT to investigate spurious liquor scam, highlighting potential links to production techniques learned in Africa. A toll-free number, 14405, has been introduced for public complaints | P4

