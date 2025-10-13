CM sets up SIT to probe spurious liquor case, warns stern action against false propaganda

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the spurious liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting potential links to production techniques learned in Africa. Addressing the media at his camp office, Naidu revealed that the SIT, comprising GVG Ashok Kumar, Rahul Dev Sharma, K Chakravarthi, Mallika Garg, and an excise department expert, will conduct a thorough probe to uncover the truth.

He emphasized that no one involved, regardless of political affiliations, will escape accountability. He disclosed that in the Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case, 23 accused have been identified, with 16 arrested, including key suspect Janardhan. In a related Ibrahimpatnam case, 12 individuals were identified, with seven arrests and four PT warrants issued.

He accused certain groups of adopting illicit liquor production methods from Africa and implementing them in Andhra Pradesh under political cover, vowing stringent action against those responsible. “There will be no compromise,” he asserted, and pointed out that when his own party men were accused, they were suspended without a second thought.

Naidu criticized the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for promoting substandard liquor, legalizing illicit systems, and forcibly controlling distilleries, transport, and retail operations. He alleged that ganja was treated as a commercial crop, worsening the drug menace.

Highlighting past negligence, Naidu pointed to the lack of response to 27 deaths in Jangareddigudem due to spurious liquor, contrasting it with his government’s swift action, including ordering tests after a single death in Eluru.