DRO: RTI Act is a ‘Brahmastra’ and it empowers citizens with information

ONGOLE: District Revenue Officer (DRO) B Ch Obulesu said the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, has become a “Brahmastra” in the hands of citizens seeking information on government activities.

“Except for matters related to national defence and other classified subjects, the public can obtain information on individual and social policies and their implementation from Public Information Officers within a month,” he said.

The district administration organised a public awareness rally from the Collectorate to Church Centre via Nellore Bus Stand on Sunday, marking the 20th anniversary of the RTI Act. The DRO, who attended as chief guest, presided over an awareness meeting held at the Collectorate.

Obulesu described the RTI Act as a “revolutionary reform” aimed at protecting civil rights. He directed all government officials to strictly comply with the Act’s provisions and ensure that applications seeking information in interest are answered within the stipulated timeframe.

He added that to make the RTI mechanism accessible, the government has set up a State-level Public Information Office that responds virtually to citizens’ grievances under an Act.