Granite industry in crisis as Bandh continues over fee hike dispute

ONGOLE: The “Granite Factories Bandh” that began on October 1 continues, leaving the industry in distress as technicians, workers, and employees from other states return home due to lack of work following the closure of factories.

Industry representatives said the situation has become dire and urged political leaders to normalise the operations.

Recently, a delegation from the granite industry met State Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra and Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, submitting a memorandum seeking government intervention to resolve the issue. The ministers assured that steps would be taken to address the matter soon.

“The ministers told us that the government will initiate steps to resolve the issue soon. A special discussion session may be held October 13, mediated by the minister, between representatives of the Granite Factory Owners’ Association and the management of the seigniorage collection agency, AMR Company, to bring out an amicable solution,” a representative of Granite Factory Owners’ Association told TNIE.