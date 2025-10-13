Mithali Stand and Kalpana Gate inaugurated

VISAKHAPATNAM: Honouring their contributions to the Indian Women’s Cricket, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) named a stand after former India captain Mithali Raj, and a gate after former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Raavi Kalpana at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
The event took place ahead of the India vs Australia match during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.
The inauguration was attended by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, ACA President Kesineni Sivanath and other officials. This landmark follows a gender-stereotyping round table in August 2025 where a leading woman cricketer urged that stands in cricket stadiums be named after women players, and within weeks, Vizag has delivered on that call with permanent stadium recognition.
Mithali Raj, India’s foremost run-scorer in women’s internationals with 10,868 runs across formats, was recognised for a 23-year career that reshaped women’s cricket. Kalpana represented India in seven ODIs between 2015 and 2016.
A limited-edition handcrafted silver cricket ball bearing the ACA emblem was presented to both the former players to mark the occasion.
Lokesh said, “Mithali Raj is not just a name but an institution in Indian cricket. It is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh that a stand at ACA-VDCA Stadium will bear her name. I hope to see many young Mithalis emerge from our State.”
Congratulating the AP government, and ACA, Jay Shah said naming a stand after Mithali Raj is a fitting tribute to her inspiring journey, and will encourage young girls to strive for excellence.
Sivanath added that this recognition celebrates her contribution to cricket and women’s sport in India.
Mithali Raj remarked, “When I started playing as a little girl, the only dream was to play and win matches for India. In the process, I never realised that girls looked up to me for inspiration, and that kept me going in national colours for more than two decades. Today I am overwhelmed by emotion seeing this stand named after me.”
Speaking to TNIE, Kalpana said, “It feels very rewarding and a matter of pride to receive this recognition. Just as I never imagined taking up this sport seriously during my childhood, I never expected such an honour for my contributions. This recognition is meaningful not only for me but also for my family.”
Offering advice to young athletes pursuing cricket, and other careers, Kalpana said, “Hard work is key, and will pay off over time. There are no shortcuts to lasting success. Even if someone achieves success quickly, it is often short-lived. One must remain patient and persistent. Equally important is the support and blessings of family. Alongside hard work, their guidance and encouragement must be respected.”
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, Cricket Australia Chairperson Mike Baird and CEO Todd Greenberg, BCCI President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia, and Joint Secretary Prabhtej Bhatia, senior ACA office-bearers Sana Sathish Babu, BVN Rao, Dandamudi Srinivas, Vijay Srinivas, and Vishnu Dantu were present.