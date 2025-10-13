Mithali Stand and Kalpana Gate inaugurated

VISAKHAPATNAM: Honouring their contributions to the Indian Women’s Cricket, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) named a stand after former India captain Mithali Raj, and a gate after former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Raavi Kalpana at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The event took place ahead of the India vs Australia match during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The inauguration was attended by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, ACA President Kesineni Sivanath and other officials. This landmark follows a gender-stereotyping round table in August 2025 where a leading woman cricketer urged that stands in cricket stadiums be named after women players, and within weeks, Vizag has delivered on that call with permanent stadium recognition.

Mithali Raj, India’s foremost run-scorer in women’s internationals with 10,868 runs across formats, was recognised for a 23-year career that reshaped women’s cricket. Kalpana represented India in seven ODIs between 2015 and 2016.

A limited-edition handcrafted silver cricket ball bearing the ACA emblem was presented to both the former players to mark the occasion.

Lokesh said, “Mithali Raj is not just a name but an institution in Indian cricket. It is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh that a stand at ACA-VDCA Stadium will bear her name. I hope to see many young Mithalis emerge from our State.”