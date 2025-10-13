Modi govt undermined RTI Act: APCC chief

VIJAYAWADA: On the 20th anniversary of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila sharply criticised the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for undermining the landmark legislation.

In a post on X, Sharmila praised the RTI Act, enacted by the Congress government, as a revolutionary tool ensuring transparency and accountability. She described it as a “golden gift” and a “diamond weapon” that empowers citizens to access government information, second only to the Constitution in significance.

Sharmila accused the Modi government of weakening the RTI framework, particularly through the 2019 amendments, which she claimed were made to shield the corrupt people. She highlighted the absence of a Chief Information Commissioner, and incomplete appointments in the Central Information Commission, noting that over 4 lakh RTI applications remain pending across India’s 29 commissions as of 2024. The APCC chief demanded revocation of the 2019 amendments, and revival of the commission’s autonomy.

She also called for a full-strength panel of 11 commissioners, with diverse representation from journalists, women, and academics. She urged strict enforcement of the Whistleblower Protection Act to protect those exposing graft.