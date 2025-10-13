Police Weightlifting Cluster from today

VIJAYAWADA: State Police will host the second All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025–26 from October 13 to 17 under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi, said Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Monday at the 6th APSP Battalion in Mangalagiri, with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha attending as chief guest.

In an official release on Sunday, DGP Gupta said the event will feature weightlifting, powerlifting, and yoga competitions at the VIT campus in Amaravati and Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.

A total of 32 teams comprising 1,010 participants from police forces of various States, Union Territories, and Central Police Organisations will compete. Including support staff, nearly 1,500 members are expected to take part.

“The first edition of the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster was hosted by Chhattisgarh Police in Bhilai in 2024–25, marking the start of this annual national-level event. This will also be the first All India Police competition to be held in Amaravati,” the DGP said. It will conclude on October 17.