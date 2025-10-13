Titli aftermath: Youth wanted future, not freebies, recalls Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA : Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday shared a reflective message on his social media handle X, asserting the need to empower youth, and move beyond the culture of freebies, while recalling his visit to Srikakulam in the aftermath of Cyclone Titli in 2018.

Responding to a post by Civil Supplies Minister and JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, Pawan Kalyan stated that he vividly remembered their interaction with youth in Srikakulam seven years ago.

“They did not ask for freebies, they did not ask for any welfare schemes, but they had stated firmly ‘Give us 25 years of future, not freebies.’ We need to tap the true potential of our youth. I will keep meeting our youth to understand them for fulfilling their dreams,” the Deputy CM posted.