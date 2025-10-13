Visakhapatnam will be developed into a trillion-dollar economy: Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said Visakhapatnam will be developed as Andhra Pradesh’s economic capital with a vision to transform it into a trillion-dollar economy by 2047. On Sunday, he laid the foundation stone for Vizag’s first AI-powered Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS), which will be developed by Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Sify Technologies.

Speaking at the ceremony at A1 Grand Convention in Rushikonda, Lokesh recalled that when IT companies were attracted to Hyderabad in the 1990s, the then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu developed Cyber Towers, which played a key role in the city’s growth.

“Hyderabad took more than 30 years to reach its current level of development. Visakhapatnam will achieve this in just over a decade. This is our commitment,” he asserted.

Highlighting Vizag’s growing economic importance, the IT Minister said over the past 17 months, more than 50% of $120 billion investments coming to Andhra Pradesh were directed to the Greater Visakhapatnam Economic Region.

“The region will host the country’s largest steel plant, marking the largest foreign direct investment in India’s history. These investments are expected to create a robust economic ecosystem, including 20 lakh jobs nationwide, with five lakh IT positions in Visakhapatnam alone,” he opined.

Lokesh stressed that developing Visakhapatnam as the economic capital aligns with the government’s policy of a single capital with decentralised development.