Amaravati development journey begins: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the Municipal Administration Building, which includes the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Project Office and Andhra Pradesh Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), marking the completion of the first major government complex in the Amaravati capital region.

The seven-storey building, located near the Seed Access Road at Rayapudi, will serve as the integrated administrative hub for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and allied agencies.

The Chief Minister inspected various sections of the newly completed G+7 complex, reviewing the infrastructure and facilities designed to accommodate the CRDA, ADCL, and other municipal offices.

Significantly, the building has been awarded the Net Zero Energy (Design) Certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), marking it as one of the most sustainable government structures in the country.

Speaking after the inauguration, Naidu said that the complex represents a significant milestone in the renewed momentum in maravati’s development as the capital city.