Amaravati development journey begins: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the Municipal Administration Building, which includes the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Project Office and Andhra Pradesh Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), marking the completion of the first major government complex in the Amaravati capital region.
The seven-storey building, located near the Seed Access Road at Rayapudi, will serve as the integrated administrative hub for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and allied agencies.
The Chief Minister inspected various sections of the newly completed G+7 complex, reviewing the infrastructure and facilities designed to accommodate the CRDA, ADCL, and other municipal offices.
Significantly, the building has been awarded the Net Zero Energy (Design) Certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), marking it as one of the most sustainable government structures in the country.
Speaking after the inauguration, Naidu said that the complex represents a significant milestone in the renewed momentum in maravati’s development as the capital city.
‘Ensure all ongoing projects are completed in time’
“The inauguration of this building marks the beginning of a new chapter in our capital city’s development. Amaravati will soon emerge as a vibrant centre of governance and innovation,” he said.
During a subsequent review meeting on the progress of Amaravati projects, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all ongoing construction works are completed strictly as per schedule. He emphasized that farmers who contributed their land for the capital city’s development would remain at the core of government priorities. “The farmers who sacrificed their lands for Amaravati must be treated with utmost respect. Their welfare and confidence in this project must be protected,” Chandrababu Naidu asserted.
He assigned Union Minister Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr. P. Narayana, and MLA T. Sravan Kumar to personally monitor and address the concerns of farmers regularly, assuring that he would intervene whenever necessary.
Highlighting the significance of political stability for capital development, the Chief Minister said the continuation of the NDA government was crucial for ensuring steady progress. “Farmers and the general public have already endured enough setbacks under the previous regime. The NDA government, supported by Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders, is determined to restore the promise of development and justice for Amaravati,” he said.
The Chief Minister also drew parallels between Amaravati’s potential and Hyderabad’s transformation after the creation of Hi-Tech City, expressing confidence that Amaravati too will experience rapid growth with the launch of its own technology and innovation clusters. “Visakhapatnam is already attracting global investments, and Amaravati will soon follow that path,” he added.
Among those present at the inauguration were Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister P. Narayana, MLAs T. Sravan Kumar, Dhulipala Narendra, and Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar, CRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu, Additional Commissioner A. Bhargav Teja, and Guntur District Collector Tameem Ansari, along with other senior officials.