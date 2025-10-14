Andhra Pradesh HC slams state DGP, police for ignoring orders in Tirumala temple theft case

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court sharply criticised the State Police department and Director General of Police (DGP) for failing to implement its orders to seize records in a theft case involving Rs 72,000 worth of USD 900 stolen from the Parakamani of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.
Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad sarcastically suggested shutting down the Police department due to its ‘gross negligence’ during a hearing on Monday.
The case originates from April 29, 2023, when Ravikumar, a clerk at Tirumala Pedda Jiyyangar Mutt, stole USD 900 from the donation box. Caught by vigilance officials, he confessed, and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) AVSO Satish Kumar filed a complaint.
The police registered a case and filed a charge sheet on May 30, 2023, in the Tirupati Second Additional Magistrate Court. On September 9, 2023, Satish Kumar sought to settle the case, and a Lok Adalat issued orders accordingly. In September 2024, M Srinivasulu, editor of Tirupati Varta, demanded a CID inquiry, but the TTD Executive Officer’s inaction led him to approach the High Court in January 2025. On September 19, 2025, the court stayed the Lok Adalat’s orders, added the CID as a respondent, and issued the seizure directive.
On September 19, 2025, the court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately seize all records related to the case, registered by Tirumala One Town Police, along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board resolution records. These were to be submitted in a sealed cover through the High Court Registrar (Judicial). However, the CID’s failure to comply prompted the court’s outrage.
It accused the police of aiding the accused by delaying action, potentially allowing evidence tampering. “Is the DGP asleep?” the court questioned, dismissing technical excuses like the absence of a CID Inspector General (IG) post. It noted that any officer could have executed the order if the department had acted sincerely.
On October 6, 2025, CID DG Ravishankar Ayyannar filed a petition citing the lack of a CID IG post and seeking authorization for himself or an SP to act. The court rejected this, questioning the delay in raising the issue.
Labelling the police “ineffective,” it held the DGP accountable and reiterated its order to seize and submit the records by October 17, 2025, when the next hearing is scheduled.
