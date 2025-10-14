Andhra Pradesh HC slams state DGP, police for ignoring orders in Tirumala temple theft case

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court sharply criticised the State Police department and Director General of Police (DGP) for failing to implement its orders to seize records in a theft case involving Rs 72,000 worth of USD 900 stolen from the Parakamani of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad sarcastically suggested shutting down the Police department due to its ‘gross negligence’ during a hearing on Monday.

The case originates from April 29, 2023, when Ravikumar, a clerk at Tirumala Pedda Jiyyangar Mutt, stole USD 900 from the donation box. Caught by vigilance officials, he confessed, and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) AVSO Satish Kumar filed a complaint.

The police registered a case and filed a charge sheet on May 30, 2023, in the Tirupati Second Additional Magistrate Court. On September 9, 2023, Satish Kumar sought to settle the case, and a Lok Adalat issued orders accordingly. In September 2024, M Srinivasulu, editor of Tirupati Varta, demanded a CID inquiry, but the TTD Executive Officer’s inaction led him to approach the High Court in January 2025. On September 19, 2025, the court stayed the Lok Adalat’s orders, added the CID as a respondent, and issued the seizure directive.