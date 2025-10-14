Andhra Pradesh to partner with Google for USD 10 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA : The State government will sign an agreement with Google in Delhi to develop a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, advancing a nearly USD 10 billion investment that anchors ‘AI City Vizag.’

This will be one of the largest such projects for Google in Asia, and Google will deploy its full AI stack to help accelerate AI-driven transformation across India. The new AI hub will combine powerful AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, all in one place, making Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh uniquely positioned to drive India’s AI transformation.

The agreement will outline the roadmap for India’s first AI hub, anchored by a 1 GW data centre in Visakhapatnam. The hub will be connected to Google’s global network via resilient subsea and terrestrial systems, and designed with clean-energy integration.

“Andhra Pradesh signs tomorrow (Tuesday) what the future will remember — our 1 GW Google data centre in Visakhapatnam, the first step in making AI City Vizag India’s digital powerhouse. It is a transformative project for the future of Andhra Pradesh,” said Minister for IT Nara Lokesh.

State-cited assessments project an average annual GSDP contribution of Rs 10,518 crore between 2028-2032 and the creation of about 1,88,220 jobs per year, alongside Google Cloud-enabled productivity spillovers worth Rs 9,553 crore annually, totalling Rs 47,720 crore over five years.

The project was approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by the Chief Minister, with streamlined facilitation through single-window clearances, reliable utilities, renewable integration, and plug-and-play infrastructure led by the Economic Development Board and the Department of ITE & C.

Event details

Date and Time: Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Venue: Hotel Taj Mansingh, New Delhi

Participants: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for IT Nara Lokesh, senior Google leadership including Thomas Kurian (CEO, Google Cloud), Bikash Koley (vice president, Global Infrastructure), Karan Bajwa (president, Asia Pacific Google Cloud), and other dignitaries.

Senior Union Cabinet Ministers joining the event: Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister), Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union IT Minister)