Chilakalapudi gold shines bright as yellow metal prices go through roof

VIJAYAWADA: With gold and silver prices continuing to surge, Machilipatnam imitation jewellery, popularly known as Chilakalapudi gold is witnessing a sharp rise in demand. Thousands of people from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states are flocking to Machilipatnam to buy these ornaments, which closely resemble real gold in design, shine, and craftsmanship.

Notably, this fashion rolled Gold and gold plated ornaments have been the trusted alternative to real expensive gold ornaments for millions of middle-class and poor families over the decades. Every ornament such as necklaces, bangles, bracelets, anklets, rings, waistbands, to headpiece is manufactured here and made available for the customers which sometimes overshadow the original gold articles in look and elegance. One of the greatest specialties in this imitation jewellery is that they are Bridal sets, which has been enthralling thousands of buyers beyond the borders.

The ornament’s price starts from `100 to `10,000 based on the chosen ornaments which attracts the consumers to buy more. It should be noted that, just 10gram of gold is priced at `1,27,920(24k in Vijayawada), and it is expected to surge more and more by Dipavali which is unaffordable for the consumers, forcing consumers to purchase rolled gold ornaments.

Currently there are 250 manufacturers who make a variety of rolled gold articles and exporters in Machilipatnam. Besides, over 260 retail shops, mainly located at Sri Panduranga Swamy Temple in Chilakalapudi deal in ornaments sales business.