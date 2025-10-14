Chilakalapudi gold shines bright as yellow metal prices go through roof

VIJAYAWADA: With gold and silver prices continuing to surge, Machilipatnam imitation jewellery, popularly known as Chilakalapudi gold is witnessing a sharp rise in demand. Thousands of people from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states are flocking to Machilipatnam to buy these ornaments, which closely resemble real gold in design, shine, and craftsmanship.
Notably, this fashion rolled Gold and gold plated ornaments have been the trusted alternative to real expensive gold ornaments for millions of middle-class and poor families over the decades. Every ornament such as necklaces, bangles, bracelets, anklets, rings, waistbands, to headpiece is manufactured here and made available for the customers which sometimes overshadow the original gold articles in look and elegance. One of the greatest specialties in this imitation jewellery is that they are Bridal sets, which has been enthralling thousands of buyers beyond the borders.
The ornament’s price starts from `100 to `10,000 based on the chosen ornaments which attracts the consumers to buy more. It should be noted that, just 10gram of gold is priced at `1,27,920(24k in Vijayawada), and it is expected to surge more and more by Dipavali which is unaffordable for the consumers, forcing consumers to purchase rolled gold ornaments.
Currently there are 250 manufacturers who make a variety of rolled gold articles and exporters in Machilipatnam. Besides, over 260 retail shops, mainly located at Sri Panduranga Swamy Temple in Chilakalapudi deal in ornaments sales business.
Every article is meticulously handcrafted by teams of 20 to 25 skilled artisans. After shaping and polishing, the ornaments are coated with gold dye to achieve their trademark sheen before being packed for sale. The imitation jewellery industry here has deep roots, tracing back to the 1890’s, when local artisans began making gold plated ornaments.
Overtime evolved into a major MSME sector, earning nations recognition of Andhra Paradesh rold gold manufacturing and providing livelihoods to thousands of families.
Due to its authentic craftsmanship, durability, these products have strong demand in Saudi Arabia, China, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and other countries apart from the local states.
Katta Veena, a housewife from Guntur, said that she rarely visits Machilipatnam to shop for gold plate ornaments. ‘’The Chilakalapudi’s imitation ornaments are prized for their superior quality, intricate finish, and long-lasting golden hue. Once an ornament is bought there is no need for gold plating for at least two years. These ornaments look very beautiful and ideal for us,who are not affordable original gold ornaments’’, she added.
Another woman K Srisailaja Reddy from Bahadurpura, Hyderababad said that she had come to Machilipatnam to buy a bridal set which cost around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. She explained that if we want to buy the same set or make it with gold it can cost up to Rs 50 lakh. So imitation jewellery is a better choice, she stated.
Machilipatnam Imitation Jewellery Park Members’ Welfare Association secretary, A Jithendra Kumar said tated that the steep increase in gold and silver prices has brought a wave of customers to our stores’’, he said. He added that, the imitation jewelery is most liked ornaments as it was so cheap and yet has a great look resembling the gold.