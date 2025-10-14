CII Summit should enhance the image of Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that the proposed CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 should aim to increase the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the focus should also be on attracting significant investments to the state.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with officials at the State Secretariat on Tuesday to assess the administrative preparedness for the successful execution of the summit. He instructed officials to invite global leaders, leading CEOs, industrialists, and policy thinkers to participate in the event.

The summit, themed “Technology, Trust, and Trade: Navigating the Geo-Economic Order,” will feature 13 sessions covering various topics, including trade, geo-economic framework, technology innovation, defence, aerospace, healthcare, biotechnology, smart manufacturing, logistics supply chain, sustainability, clean energy, and leveraging technology. Around 29 commerce ministers, 80 foreign CEOs, delegates from 40 countries, and 13 Union ministers are expected to attend the summit.

Notably, this will be the fourth time Andhra Pradesh is hosting the CII Partnership Summit, following previous editions in 2016, 2017, and 2018 in Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of beautifying Visakhapatnam for the summit, ensuring a conducive environment for meaningful interactions and business discussions.

Ministers Nara Lokesh and P. Narayana, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee were present during the review meeting.