CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, invites him to Visakhapatnam CII Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday.

Naidu invited PM Modi to attend the upcoming ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ event scheduled to be held in Kurnool district on October 16 and the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Union Ministers K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Taking to ‘X’ after the meeting with Modi, Naidu posted, “It was an honour to meet the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, in New Delhi today. On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulated him on the remarkable milestone of 25 years in public service as Head of Government and expressed our appreciation for his leadership behind the transformative and people-centric Next-Gen GST reforms.

The upcoming ‘Super GST - Super Savings’ event in Kurnool will celebrate the people’s enthusiasm and appreciation for this forward-looking initiative, and I had the privilege of inviting him to grace this event with his presence. I also extended an invitation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister to preside over the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.”