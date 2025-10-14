GoM constituted to bolster Andhra Pradesh’s resource mobilisation

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to identify and implement innovative measures for resource mobilisation, in line with its ambitious Swarna Andhra 2047 vision. Aimed at transforming the State into a leading growth engine of the nation, the initiative focuses on achieving sustained economic growth while strengthening fiscal stability.

At present, a major portion of the State’s revenues is being spent on salaries, pensions and interest payments, leaving limited fiscal space for welfare, development and capital investment. To overcome this constraint, the government has prioritised resource mobilisation through enhanced revenue generation, improved departmental collections, better compliance, and innovative financing mechanisms.

Given its strategic importance, the GoM has been formed to steer and monitor all initiatives related to strengthening the State’s revenue base.

The Ministers in the Group include Payyavula Keshav (Finance), Kollu Ravindra (Mines & Geology, Excise), Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue, Registration & Stamps), Satya Kumar Yadav (Health), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism) and Anitha Vangalapudi (Home Affairs).

The Principal Finance Secretary will serve as the convenor of the GoM, coordinating committee proceedings, analytical inputs, progress reviews and follow-up actions. The Finance Department will act as the nodal department, responsible for preparing agendas, coordinating with other department.

The GoM will meet at least once every month to review revenue performance, deliberate on new measures, and address bottlenecks. It will focus on strengthening inter-departmental coordination, reviewing revenues against targets, recommending policy and structural reforms, and suggesting technology-driven interventions to enhance revenue performance.

The Group of Ministers will also propose amendments to existing laws and procedures, wherever necessary, to improve the legal and administrative framework of revenue mobilisation.

It will periodically submit its findings, recommendations and reports to the government, providing clear direction for medium and long-term revenue strategies aligned with the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.