Government invites books from publishers, authors to enrich school libraries across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao has announced that the government is inviting books from publishing houses and authors for inclusion in school libraries across the State.

The initiative aims to promote reading habits among students of Classes 1 to 12 in government schools by expanding access to diverse non-curricular literature.

In a release issued on Monday, Srinivasa Rao said the selection process will focus on non-textbook materials such as storybooks, comics, and literary works that help nurture creativity, language skills, and general knowledge among students.

Publishers and authors interested in contributing to this initiative have been asked to send one sample copy of each book to the following address before October 30: State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, KBC Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) Premises, High School Road,Patamata, Vijayawada – 520010.

He said that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct a preliminary review of the submitted books. Following this, a State-Level Committee will make the final selections. Once approved, the chosen books will be procured for government school libraries through a transparent tender process.

Srinivasa Rao added that the initiative is part of Samagra Shiksha’s ongoing efforts to make libraries more engaging and to encourage students to explore a wide range of reading materials beyond their regular syllabus.