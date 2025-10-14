GST 2.0 reforms increased citizens’ savings, says Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said the GST reforms introduced by the Central Government have increased citizens’ disposable income and reduced their tax burden.

As part of the Super GST Super Savings campaign, Minister Ravindra, along with APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, District Collector DK Balaji, and Joint Collector M Naveen, inaugurated the Bandar Bonanza Shopping Festival at the Zilla Parishad Convention Hall on Monday.

Minister Ravindra said the NDA government reduced GST to ease financial pressure on the public. He said the unified GST system, implemented in 2014, replaced multiple taxes, curbed black market practices, and increased national revenue shared with states.

“The benefits are now reaching people through the Super GST Super Savings initiative,” he said.

He noted that exemptions and reductions on essential goods, medicines, and health and life insurance policies directly help citizens. “For example, a life insurance policy that earlier incurred Rs 18,000 tax for a Rs 1 lakh premium now leaves the full amount with the policyholder,” he said. He added that agricultural equipment, tractors, drones, and vehicles became cheaper due to GST cuts.

Minister Ravindra announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a mega public meeting in Kurnool on October 16 as part of the GST campaign.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao said reduced taxes strengthen the welfare of the poor and middle class. District Collector DK Balaji urged citizens to make use of the shopping festival and the savings opportunities created by GST reductions.