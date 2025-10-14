Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inaugurates all-India police weightlifting event

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday inaugurated the Second All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 at APSP Sixth Battalion in Mangalagiri.
Anitha attended as chief guest, while DGP Harish Kumar Gupta was the guest of honour. The tournament is conducted under the supervision of the All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi.
During the ceremony, 32 teams from various states, Union Territories, and Central Police Organisations marched past and saluted the dignitaries at the APSP ground.
The national-level sporting event features weightlifting, powerlifting, and yoga competitions for both men and women. Weightlifting and powerlifting events are being held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, while yoga contests take place at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Amaravati. A total of 1,010 athletes representing 32 teams are participating in the cluster.
Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said the NDA government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, prioritises sports and is developing a world-class sports city in Amaravati. She added that events like the police weightlifting cluster serve as a platform to showcase the strength, training, and camaraderie among police personnel.
“These competitions will inspire the upcoming sports city project and help make Amaravati a hub for future national and international sporting events. The government recently set a Guinness World Record by organising the Yogandhra event in Vizag with 3.2 lakh participants. Yoga is deeply rooted in Indian culture and daily life,” she said.
She recalled that in 2002, under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the then undivided AP hosted the 32nd National Games in Hyderabad.
The DGP said hosting the Second All India Police Weightlifting Cluster is a matter of great pride for AP police.
He described the tournament not merely as a display of strength and skill, but as a way to foster discipline, unity, and camaraderie among police forces.
“Participation itself is victory—that is the true spirit of sports,” he said.
The event featured addresses by IG (Welfare & Sports) KV Mohan Rao and DIG K Anburajan, who highlighted the importance of the cluster and various welfare initiatives for police personnel.
1,010 athletes of 32 teams vie for honours
