Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inaugurates all-India police weightlifting event

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday inaugurated the Second All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 at APSP Sixth Battalion in Mangalagiri.

Anitha attended as chief guest, while DGP Harish Kumar Gupta was the guest of honour. The tournament is conducted under the supervision of the All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi.

During the ceremony, 32 teams from various states, Union Territories, and Central Police Organisations marched past and saluted the dignitaries at the APSP ground.

The national-level sporting event features weightlifting, powerlifting, and yoga competitions for both men and women. Weightlifting and powerlifting events are being held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, while yoga contests take place at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Amaravati. A total of 1,010 athletes representing 32 teams are participating in the cluster.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said the NDA government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, prioritises sports and is developing a world-class sports city in Amaravati. She added that events like the police weightlifting cluster serve as a platform to showcase the strength, training, and camaraderie among police personnel.