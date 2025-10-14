Lifetime Achievement Award for cardiologist in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Noted cardiologist Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, Chief Cardiologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals, Vijayawada, received the “Lifetime Achievement in Regional Cardiology and Healthcare Leadership Award” at the BEAT 2025 National Cardiovascular Summit & Awards in New Delhi on Monday.

Ravinder Singh, Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST Development, and Cooperatives, Government of Delhi, presented the award in recognition of Dr Ramesh Babu’s contributions to advancing cardiac care and healthcare innovation in Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

At the ceremony held on October 12 at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel, Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, received the Lifetime Achievement in Interventional Cardiology & Innovation Award for his pioneering work in cardiovascular medicine.

Dr Ramesh has transformed Aster Ramesh Hospitals into a regional centre of excellence in cardiology, offering advanced treatment facilities, preventive health programmes, and community outreach initiatives. Over his 37-year career, he has expanded access to cardiac care in Andhra Pradesh.