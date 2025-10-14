Spurious liquor made at the behest of ex-minister Jogi Ramesh: Addepalli

VIJAYAWADA: Revealing sensational issues connected to the spurious liquor case, Addepalli Janardhana Rao, the prime accused in the case said that spurious liquor was manufactured under the directions of former Minister Jogi Ramesh during the regime of the YSRCP.

In a video going viral socially, Janardhana Rao is seen saying that though he stopped the production of spurious liquor immediately after the TDP came to power, Jogi Ramesh called him over phone in April this year and asked him to manufacture spurious liquor.

“Jogi told me to manufacture spurious liquor once again to defame the TDP government. He (Jogi) said that he is endorsing the task to me as per the directions of the top leaders,” Janardhana Rao said in video.

He said that though he initially thought to manufacture spurious liquor in Ibrahimpatnam, he took up the process in Tamballapalle constituency as directed by Jogi.

“I took liquor shops in Tamballapalle constituency after Jogi saying that it will come in handy to start the spurious liquor production from Tamballapalle as it would come as an advantage to sling mud on Chandrababu Naidu’s government,” Rao said.

He said that after taking a rented room in the name of another person, all the required equipment for manufacturing spurious liquor was brought to Tamballapalle.

After assuring to extend support to bail out me from the financial troubles, Jogi sent to meet my friend in Africa and conspired by giving leaks to the excise department through his henchmen to make raids and defame the government, Rao explained.