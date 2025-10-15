299 Handri-Neeva tanks filled with Krishna water: Minister Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has said 299 out of 517 tanks in the Handri-Neeva project command area have been filled with Krishna water, bringing much-needed relief to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Kurnool Irrigation CE office on Tuesday, he commended officials for completing the main canal works on schedule, and urged them to monitor water flow up to Kuppam without any hitches.

The Handri-Neeva project, often called the ‘Heart of Rayalaseema’, was neglected during the previous YSRCP regime, Nimmala alleged. “What they did not achieve in five years, the TDP-led NDA government has accomplished it in just one year,” he claimed, highlighting the stark contrast in governance.

He criticised the previous regime for superficial efforts like staging “cinema set” events with rented tankers, fake gates, and even importing flowers from Bengaluru for project inauguration. Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims Rayalaseema as his darling child, had neglected irrigation projects in the drought-prone region, he alleged.

Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership, the government has stored 844 TMC in reservoirs against the total capacity of 961 TMC, achieving 87.86% storage, ensuring water for every acre, Nimmala said.