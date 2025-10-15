Andhra Pradesh HC directs Centre, State to resolve KGBV staff issues

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has directed the Central government to frame rules and take a policy decision on appointing permanent teaching staff in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), prioritising the welfare of poor girls across India.

A division bench of Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Hariharanath Sharma issued the directions on Tuesday while hearing a case concerning the non-appointment of permanent staff in KGBVs.

The court instructed both the Centre and State Government to hold discussions on the matter and report progress in the next hearing.

The bench observed that despite spending thousands of crores since the scheme’s launch in 2004, its objectives remain unfulfilled. It questioned how education could be ensured without permanent teachers.

Union School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, appearing online, said the Samagra Shiksha scheme is valid until 2026 and any extension would require approval from the Union Finance Ministry.