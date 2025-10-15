Andhra Pradesh HC directs Centre, State to resolve KGBV staff issues

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has directed the Central government to frame rules and take a policy decision on appointing permanent teaching staff in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), prioritising the welfare of poor girls across India.
A division bench of Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Hariharanath Sharma issued the directions on Tuesday while hearing a case concerning the non-appointment of permanent staff in KGBVs.
The court instructed both the Centre and State Government to hold discussions on the matter and report progress in the next hearing.
The bench observed that despite spending thousands of crores since the scheme’s launch in 2004, its objectives remain unfulfilled. It questioned how education could be ensured without permanent teachers.
Union School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, appearing online, said the Samagra Shiksha scheme is valid until 2026 and any extension would require approval from the Union Finance Ministry.
He stated that appointing teachers on a contractual or permanent basis falls under the purview of governments, and that Central funding would continue.
State Principal Secretary of education Kona Shashidhar told that there was no clarity on the duration of the scheme. He said if permanent staff were appointed and the scheme later discontinued, reassigning them would be difficult.
He said the State was ready to comply with the HC’s directions but that issue required a policy-level decision due to budget issues. Discussions with the Centre, he said, would be held soon.
Government Pleader Gurram Ramachandra Rao informed the court that the State was ready to implement an earlier single-judge order to continue petitioners in KGBVs. However, the bench rejected the State’s plea to withdraw its appeals. The hearing was adjourned for four weeks.