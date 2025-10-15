Andhra Pradesh identifies 16 wetlands for conservation, eco-tourism boost

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark move for environmental protection, Deputy Chief Minister (Forest & Environment) Pawan Kalyan announced the identification of 16 wetlands across Andhra Pradesh during the State Wetland Authority meeting at his camp office on Tuesday.

He emphasised that conserving these vital ecosystems is crucial for future generations, groundwater recharge, and boosting tourism.

Pawan Kalyan revealed that Andhra Pradesh is set to create history in South India by officially notifying these 16 wetlands at once—the largest single-batch recognition in the region.

“We are accelerating the process in line with Supreme Court directives, with 99.3% of the State’s 23,450 wetlands digitally mapped. Physical boundary demarcation must be completed by October 28 through coordinated efforts of Forest, Revenue, and Survey departments,” he said.

Highlighting the Sompeta wetlands in Srikakulam district, spanning thousands of acres, including Pedda Beela, Chinna Beela, and Thumpa, Pawan Kalyan unveiled plans for a dedicated tourism corridor with eco-tourism initiatives to generate local employment while preserving biodiversity.

He recalled inspecting these wetlands during his 2018 Praja Sankalpa Yatra, where locals highlighted encroachments due to neglect, vowing to protect and develop them upon assuming office.

Proposals will be made to set up a Kolleru Lake Management Authority under the Wildlife Wing, modelled after the Ramsar-designated site’s international status, to push for similar global recognition for other wetlands. In Anantapur’s Veerapuram and Punyakshetram near Rajamahendravaram, special bird conservation centres will attract birdwatchers, given their role as habitats for rare species, he said.