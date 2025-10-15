AP CID chief seizes records in Tirumala Parakamani case following High Court criticism

TIRUMALA: In response to the stern criticism of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Ravishankar Ayyanar, Director General of Police, CID, visited Tirumala on Tuesday. He confiscated records pertaining to the Parakamani theft case from multiple TTD departments, and the Tirumala One Town Police Station, along with proceedings from the Third Additional Munsiff Magistrate Court.

The court had rapped the Police Department, particularly the CID chief, for delaying the implementation of its directives on seizure of documents in the Prakamani theft case.

The scandal involves a temple staff member who allegedly stole $950 (worth Rs 75,000 at the time) from the temple’s counting chest, yet settled the matter via Lok Adalat.

He recorded details from 2023 and seized key records, including the TTD Trust Board resolutions on Parakamani, compromise resolutions in the case, Lok Adalat proceedings, and documents submitted to the Third Additional Munsiff Magistrate Court via a request petition. In Tirupati, he took possession of case proceedings from the magistrate court, handing over the High Court directions, and seized Lok Adalat records.

Ayyanar confirmed possession of CD files from the One Town Police Station, CCTV camera footage, Parakamani documents, and case closure files after the Lok Adalat settlement.